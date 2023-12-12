Mississippi High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Hinds County Today - December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 8:35 AM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Support your favorite local high school basketball team in Hinds County, Mississippi today by tuning in and catching every play. Info on how to watch all of the high-school action can be found below.
Hinds County, Mississippi High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Jackson Prepatory School at Meridian High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Meridian, MS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Terry High School at Pearl River Central High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Carriere, MS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Clinton High School at Vicksburg High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Vicksburg, MS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
