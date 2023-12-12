The Coppin State Eagles (1-10) are heavy, 21.5-point underdogs as they try to turn around a three-game losing streak when they visit the Georgetown Hoyas (5-4) on Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at Capital One Arena. The game airs at 8:30 PM ET on Fox Sports 1. The point total for the matchup is set at 139.5.

Georgetown vs. Coppin State Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, December 12, 2023

Tuesday, December 12, 2023 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Capital One Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Georgetown -21.5 139.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Georgetown vs Coppin State Betting Records & Stats

The Hoyas are 3-5-0 against the spread this season.

So far this year, Coppin State has compiled a 5-6-0 record against the spread.

Coppin State's .455 ATS win percentage (5-6-0 ATS record) is higher than Georgetown's .375 mark (3-5-0 ATS record) in 2023-24.

Georgetown vs. Coppin State Over/Under Stats

Games Over 139.5 % of Games Over 139.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Georgetown 6 75% 77.8 132.9 73.7 145.8 145.6 Coppin State 3 27.3% 55.1 132.9 72.1 145.8 137.4

Additional Georgetown vs Coppin State Insights & Trends

The Hoyas record 5.7 more points per game (77.8) than the Eagles allow (72.1).

When Georgetown totals more than 72.1 points, it is 3-2 against the spread and 4-1 overall.

The Eagles' 55.1 points per game are 18.6 fewer points than the 73.7 the Hoyas allow to opponents.

Georgetown vs. Coppin State Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 21.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Georgetown 3-5-0 0-0 5-3-0 Coppin State 5-6-0 0-2 4-7-0

Georgetown vs. Coppin State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Georgetown Coppin State 5-12 Home Record 4-6 1-11 Away Record 5-16 5-10-0 Home ATS Record 3-6-0 6-4-0 Away ATS Record 7-11-0 70.9 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 73.3 69.7 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 72.1 8-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 3-6-0 7-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 12-6-0

