The Vancouver Canucks (18-9-1) host the Tampa Bay Lightning (13-11-5) at Rogers Arena on Tuesday, December 12 at 10:00 PM ET on BSSUN and ESPN+, with each team heading into the game following a victory. The Canucks are coming off a 4-3 victory over the Carolina Hurricanes, while the Lightning defeated the Seattle Kraken 4-3 in overtime in their most recent outing.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

The Lightning's offense has totaled 27 goals in their last 10 outings, while their defense has allowed 30 goals. They have registered 31 power-play opportunities during that time, and have scored nine goals (29.0%). They are 4-5-1 over those contests.

Get ready for this matchup by checking out our prediction for who will emerge with the victory in Tuesday's hockey action.

Lightning vs. Canucks Predictions for Tuesday

Our computer projection model for this encounter calls for a final tally of Canucks 4, Lightning 2.

Moneyline Pick: Canucks (-125)

Canucks (-125) Total Pick: Over 6 (computer predicts 6.6 goals on average)

Over 6 (computer predicts 6.6 goals on average) Spread Pick: Canucks (-1.5)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Lightning vs Canucks Additional Info

Lightning Splits and Trends

The Lightning (13-11-5 overall) have posted a record of 2-5-7 in matchups that have gone to OT this season.

Tampa Bay has earned 11 points (3-0-5) in its eight games decided by one goal.

This season the Lightning scored only one goal in four games and they lost every time.

Tampa Bay has two points (0-3-2) in five games this season when it has scored a pair of goals.

The Lightning have scored three or more goals in 18 games, earning 29 points from those contests.

This season, Tampa Bay has recorded a lone power-play goal in 11 games has a record of 5-4-2 in those matchups.

When it outshoots its opponent this season, Tampa Bay has posted a record of 9-7-1 (19 points).

The Lightning have been outshot by opponents in 12 games, going 4-4-4 to register 12 points.

Team Stats Comparison

Canucks Rank Canucks AVG Lightning AVG Lightning Rank 1st 3.82 Goals Scored 3.28 12th 5th 2.61 Goals Allowed 3.52 30th 28th 28.4 Shots 30.4 17th 13th 29.8 Shots Allowed 30.7 17th 5th 26% Power Play % 29.9% 3rd 27th 75% Penalty Kill % 81.82% 11th

Head to BetMGM to place a wager on this matchup!

Lightning vs. Canucks Game Time and TV Channel

When: Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSUN and ESPN+

BSSUN and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Where: Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia

Sign up with our links on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to watch NHL action all season long!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.