The Tampa Bay Lightning, including Brayden Point, are in action Tuesday against the Vancouver Canucks at Rogers Arena, with the puck dropping at 10:00 PM ET. Fancy a wager on Point? We have numbers and figures to help you.

Brayden Point vs. Canucks Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

0.5 points (Over odds: -238)

0.5 points (Over odds: -238) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -105)

Point Season Stats Insights

In 29 games this season, Point has averaged 20:15 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of -9.

In Point's 29 games played this season he's scored in eight of them and netted multiple goals in two.

In 16 of 29 games this year, Point has recorded a point, and eight of those games included multiple points.

Point has an assist in 13 of 29 games played this season, including multiple assists five times.

The implied probability is 70.4% that Point goes over his points prop total based on the odds.

The implied probability of Point going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 51.2%.

Point Stats vs. the Canucks

The Canucks have conceded 73 goals in total (2.6 per game), the 10th-fewest allowed in the NHL.

The team has a league-best goal differential at +34.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Vancouver 29 Games 3 31 Points 5 12 Goals 1 19 Assists 4

