For those looking to place a bet on the upcoming battle between the Tampa Bay Lightning and the Vancouver Canucks on Tuesday at 10:00 PM ET, is Brayden Point a player who is a good bet to light the lamp? We analyze all the numbers in the piece below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Brayden Point score a goal against the Canucks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +170 (Bet $10 to win $17.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Point stats and insights

  • Point has scored in eight of 29 games this season, including multiple goals in a game twice.
  • He has taken three shots in one game against the Canucks this season, but has not scored.
  • On the power play, Point has accumulated six goals and seven assists.
  • Point averages 2.7 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 15.4%.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Canucks defensive stats

  • The Canucks have conceded 73 goals in total (2.6 per game), which ranks 10th in the league for fewest goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Canucks have shut out opponents three times. They are averaging 19.8 hits and 15 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Point recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/9/2023 Kraken 1 0 1 21:27 Away W 4-3 OT
12/7/2023 Predators 0 0 0 20:45 Away L 5-1
12/6/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 19:37 Home W 3-1
12/4/2023 Stars 0 0 0 17:04 Home W 4-0
12/2/2023 Stars 0 0 0 21:03 Away L 8-1
11/30/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 22:15 Home L 4-2
11/28/2023 Coyotes 1 1 0 19:48 Away L 3-1
11/27/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 19:35 Away L 4-1
11/24/2023 Hurricanes 5 3 2 18:03 Away W 8-2
11/22/2023 Jets 1 1 0 19:18 Home L 3-2 OT

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Lightning vs. Canucks game info

  • Game Day: Tuesday, December 12, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: BSSUN and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.