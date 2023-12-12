Mississippi High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Bolivar County Today - December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 8:34 AM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
If your plans today include seeing the local high school basketball games in Bolivar County, Mississippi, then there are some important details you need to know. Find out how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the piece below.
Bolivar County, Mississippi High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Charleston High School at West Bolivar High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Rosedale, MS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Broad Street High School at Thomas E Edwards Sr High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Ruleville, MS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
