Mississippi High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Attala County Today - December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 6:34 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Attala County, Mississippi has high school basketball games on the schedule today, and information on how to stream them is available in this article.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Attala County, Mississippi High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Choctaw County High School at Ethel High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Ethel, MS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Leake County High School at McAdams High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Sallis, MS
- Conference: 1A Region 6
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.