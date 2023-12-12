Will Alex Barre-Boulet Score a Goal Against the Canucks on December 12?
Should you bet on Alex Barre-Boulet to score a goal when the Tampa Bay Lightning and the Vancouver Canucks meet up on Tuesday at 10:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze all the numbers you need to consider before making any bets.
Will Alex Barre-Boulet score a goal against the Canucks?
Odds to score a goal this game: +440 (Bet $10 to win $44.00 if he scores a goal)
Barre-Boulet stats and insights
- In five of 22 games this season, Barre-Boulet has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- In one game against the Canucks this season, he has attempted one shot, but has not scored a goal.
- He has scored two goals, but has no assists, on the power play.
- Barre-Boulet's shooting percentage is 13.2%, and he averages 1.3 shots per game.
Canucks defensive stats
- On defense, the Canucks have been one of the stingiest squads in the league, giving up 73 goals in total (2.6 per game) which ranks 10th.
- So far this season, the Canucks have three shutouts, and they average 19.8 hits and 15 blocked shots per game.
Barre-Boulet recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/9/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|15:14
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
|12/7/2023
|Predators
|1
|1
|0
|12:40
|Away
|L 5-1
|12/6/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|14:22
|Home
|W 3-1
|12/4/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|11:55
|Home
|W 4-0
|12/2/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|12:48
|Away
|L 8-1
|11/30/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|13:02
|Home
|L 4-2
|11/28/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|13:26
|Away
|L 3-1
|11/18/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|6:57
|Home
|W 6-4
|11/14/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|9:57
|Away
|L 5-0
|11/11/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|13:56
|Home
|L 4-0
Lightning vs. Canucks game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, December 12, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSUN and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
