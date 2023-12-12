The Alcorn State Braves (1-8) will hope to stop an eight-game road skid when visiting the Maryland Terrapins (5-4) on Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at Xfinity Center, airing at 7:00 PM ET on Big Ten Network.

Alcorn State vs. Maryland Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Xfinity Center in College Park, Maryland

Xfinity Center in College Park, Maryland TV: Big Ten Network

Alcorn State Stats Insights

The Braves have shot at a 40.2% clip from the field this season, 1.1 percentage points fewer than the 41.3% shooting opponents of the Terrapins have averaged.

Alcorn State has put together a 0-3 straight-up record in games it shoots over 41.3% from the field.

The Braves are the 312th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Terrapins sit at 33rd.

The Braves score just 3.6 more points per game (67.9) than the Terrapins give up to opponents (64.3).

Alcorn State is 1-5 when it scores more than 64.3 points.

Alcorn State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Alcorn State put up 76.8 points per game last season, 12.6 more than it averaged away (64.2).

At home, the Braves allowed 69.7 points per game last season. On the road, they gave up 70.7.

At home, Alcorn State sunk 5.8 trifectas per game last season, 0.8 more than it averaged away (5.0). Alcorn State's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (33.5%) than away (27.8%).

