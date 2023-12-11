The New Orleans Pelicans, Zion Williamson included, face off versus the Minnesota Timberwolves on Monday at 8:00 PM ET.

Last time out, which was on December 7, Williamson put up 13 points in a 133-89 loss against the Lakers.

In this article we will break down Williamson's prop bets, using stats to help you make good selections.

Zion Williamson Prop Bets vs. the Timberwolves

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 20.5 22.7 23.0 Rebounds 5.5 5.8 4.7 Assists 4.5 4.9 5.4 PRA -- 33.4 33.1 PR -- 28.5 27.7



Zion Williamson Insights vs. the Timberwolves

Williamson has taken 15.7 shots per game this season and made 8.9 per game, which account for 14.0% and 16.8%, respectively, of his team's total.

Williamson's opponents, the Timberwolves, have one of the slowest offensive tempos, ranking 25th, averaging 101.1 possessions per game, while his Pelicans average 101.7 per game, second-highest among NBA teams.

Defensively, the Timberwolves are No. 1 in the NBA, conceding 105.2 points per game.

The Timberwolves concede 41.8 rebounds per game, ranking fourth in the NBA.

Looking at assists, the Timberwolves are ranked fourth in the league, allowing 24.3 per game.

Zion Williamson vs. the Timberwolves

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/28/2022 34 43 3 5 1 1 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.