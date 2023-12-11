The Gonzaga Bulldogs (4-1) meet the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (0-7) at 9:00 PM ET on Monday, December 11, 2023. This contest is available on ROOT Sports NW.

Mississippi Valley State vs. Gonzaga Game Information

Game Day: Monday, December 11

Monday, December 11 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: ROOT Sports NW

Mississippi Valley State Players to Watch

Anton Watson: 16.6 PTS, 8.0 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.4 BLK

16.6 PTS, 8.0 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.4 BLK Graham Ike: 13.8 PTS, 8.0 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.6 BLK

13.8 PTS, 8.0 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.6 BLK Ryan Nembhard: 11.2 PTS, 3.8 REB, 5.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK

11.2 PTS, 3.8 REB, 5.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK Nolan Hickman: 13.6 PTS, 1.8 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK

13.6 PTS, 1.8 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK Braden Huff: 11.4 PTS, 5.2 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.0 STL, 0.2 BLK

Gonzaga Players to Watch

Watson: 16.6 PTS, 8.0 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.4 BLK

16.6 PTS, 8.0 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.4 BLK Ike: 13.8 PTS, 8.0 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.6 BLK

13.8 PTS, 8.0 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.6 BLK Nembhard: 11.2 PTS, 3.8 REB, 5.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK

11.2 PTS, 3.8 REB, 5.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK Hickman: 13.6 PTS, 1.8 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK

13.6 PTS, 1.8 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK Huff: 11.4 PTS, 5.2 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.0 STL, 0.2 BLK

Mississippi Valley State vs. Gonzaga Stat Comparison

Gonzaga Rank Gonzaga AVG Mississippi Valley State AVG Mississippi Valley State Rank 45th 83.4 Points Scored 51.4 363rd 69th 64.6 Points Allowed 84.9 353rd 8th 41.6 Rebounds 24.3 360th 11th 13.8 Off. Rebounds 6.9 312th 242nd 6.6 3pt Made 3.4 359th 83rd 15.4 Assists 7.4 362nd 193rd 12.2 Turnovers 14.7 338th

