Mississippi Valley State vs. Gonzaga December 11 Tickets & Start Time
The Gonzaga Bulldogs (4-1) meet the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (0-7) at 9:00 PM ET on Monday, December 11, 2023. This contest is available on ROOT Sports NW.
Mississippi Valley State vs. Gonzaga Game Information
- Game Day: Monday, December 11
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: ROOT Sports NW
Gonzaga Players to Watch
- Watson: 16.6 PTS, 8.0 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Ike: 13.8 PTS, 8.0 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Nembhard: 11.2 PTS, 3.8 REB, 5.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Hickman: 13.6 PTS, 1.8 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Huff: 11.4 PTS, 5.2 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.0 STL, 0.2 BLK
Mississippi Valley State vs. Gonzaga Stat Comparison
|Gonzaga Rank
|Gonzaga AVG
|Mississippi Valley State AVG
|Mississippi Valley State Rank
|45th
|83.4
|Points Scored
|51.4
|363rd
|69th
|64.6
|Points Allowed
|84.9
|353rd
|8th
|41.6
|Rebounds
|24.3
|360th
|11th
|13.8
|Off. Rebounds
|6.9
|312th
|242nd
|6.6
|3pt Made
|3.4
|359th
|83rd
|15.4
|Assists
|7.4
|362nd
|193rd
|12.2
|Turnovers
|14.7
|338th
