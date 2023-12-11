Monday's contest at McCarthey Athletic Center has the No. 7 Gonzaga Bulldogs (7-2) taking on the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (0-9) at 9:00 PM ET. Our computer prediction is a one-sided 87-55 victory, as our model heavily favors Gonzaga.

There is no line set for the game.

Mississippi Valley State vs. Gonzaga Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, December 11, 2023

Monday, December 11, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Where: Spokane, Washington

Spokane, Washington Venue: McCarthey Athletic Center

Mississippi Valley State vs. Gonzaga Score Prediction

Prediction: Gonzaga 87, Mississippi Valley State 55

Spread & Total Prediction for Mississippi Valley State vs. Gonzaga

Computer Predicted Spread: Gonzaga (-32.5)

Gonzaga (-32.5) Computer Predicted Total: 141.6

Gonzaga has a 3-4-0 record against the spread this season compared to Mississippi Valley State, who is 3-6-0 ATS. In terms of hitting the over, games involving the Bulldogs are 3-4-0 and the Delta Devils are 2-7-0.

Mississippi Valley State Performance Insights

The Delta Devils have a -300 scoring differential, falling short by 33.3 points per game. They're putting up 49.7 points per game, 363rd in college basketball, and are giving up 83.0 per outing to rank 354th in college basketball.

Mississippi Valley State is 361st in college basketball at 28.1 rebounds per game. That's 11.3 fewer than the 39.4 its opponents average.

Mississippi Valley State hits 5.0 fewer threes per contest than the opposition, 3.3 (361st in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 8.3.

Mississippi Valley State has lost the turnover battle on average this season, committing 14.1 per game (327th in college basketball) while forcing 10.3 (315th in college basketball).

