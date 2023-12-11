Mississippi High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Benton County Today - December 11
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 8:35 AM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
If you're searching for how to watch high school basketball in Benton County, Mississippi today, we've got you covered below.
Benton County, Mississippi High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Mantachie High School at Hickory Flat Attendance Center
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 11
- Location: Hickory Flat, MS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
