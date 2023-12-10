How to Watch the Utah vs. South Carolina Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 10
Published: Dec. 10, 2023 at 7:55 AM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
The Utah Utes (8-1) carry a six-game win streak into a home contest against the South Carolina Gamecocks (8-0), who have won eight straight. It tips at 2:30 PM ET (on ESPN) on Sunday, December 10, 2023.
Utah Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 2:30 PM ET
- Where: Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut
- TV: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Utah vs. South Carolina Scoring Comparison
- The Gamecocks put up an average of 93.5 points per game, 37.9 more points than the 55.6 the Utes give up.
- South Carolina is 8-0 when it scores more than 55.6 points.
- Utah's record is 8-1 when it gives up fewer than 93.5 points.
- The Utes score 96.2 points per game, 46.1 more points than the 50.1 the Gamecocks give up.
- Utah has an 8-1 record when putting up more than 50.1 points.
- South Carolina has an 8-0 record when allowing fewer than 96.2 points.
- The Utes shoot 54.7% from the field, 26.5% higher than the Gamecocks concede defensively.
- The Gamecocks make 51.9% of their shots from the field, 15.2% higher than the Utes' defensive field-goal percentage.
Utah Leaders
- Kamilla Cardoso: 14.4 PTS, 11.5 REB, 3.3 BLK, 61.3 FG%
- Raven Johnson: 10.9 PTS, 6.8 AST, 3.0 STL, 56.3 FG%, 47.6 3PT% (10-for-21)
- Ashlyn Watkins: 9.3 PTS, 1.4 STL, 2.8 BLK, 59.6 FG%
- MiLaysia Fulwiley: 12.3 PTS, 1.5 STL, 1.4 BLK, 48.1 FG%, 27.6 3PT% (8-for-29)
- Chloe Kitts: 10.0 PTS, 48.3 FG%
South Carolina Leaders
Utah Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/28/2023
|Carroll (MT)
|W 100-44
|Jon M. Huntsman Center
|12/2/2023
|BYU
|W 87-68
|Jon M. Huntsman Center
|12/7/2023
|@ Saint Joseph's (PA)
|W 74-48
|Michael J. Hagan '85 Arena
|12/10/2023
|South Carolina
|-
|Mohegan Sun Arena
|12/16/2023
|@ Southern Utah
|-
|America First Event Center
|12/21/2023
|Weber State
|-
|Jon M. Huntsman Center
South Carolina Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/30/2023
|@ North Carolina
|W 65-58
|Carmichael Arena
|12/3/2023
|@ Duke
|W 77-61
|Cameron Indoor Stadium
|12/6/2023
|Morgan State
|W 104-38
|Colonial Life Arena
|12/10/2023
|Utah
|-
|Mohegan Sun Arena
|12/16/2023
|Presbyterian
|-
|Colonial Life Arena
|12/19/2023
|@ Bowling Green
|-
|Stroh Center
