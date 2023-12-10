Want to know which basketball team is on top of the SWAC? We break it all down below in our newly updated power rankings.

1. Jackson State

Current Record: 5-3 | Projected Record: 20-6

5-3 | 20-6 Overall Rank: 117th

117th Strength of Schedule Rank: 5th

5th Last Game: L 78-58 vs Oregon State

Next Game

Opponent: @ Mississippi State

@ Mississippi State Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Friday, December 15

2. UAPB

Current Record: 4-7 | Projected Record: 19-10

4-7 | 19-10 Overall Rank: 161st

161st Strength of Schedule Rank: 18th

18th Last Game: W 74-70 vs Arkansas

Next Game

Opponent: Ole Miss

Ole Miss Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21

3. Bethune-Cookman

Current Record: 6-3 | Projected Record: 18-10

6-3 | 18-10 Overall Rank: 210th

210th Strength of Schedule Rank: 247th

247th Last Game: W 96-24 vs Johnson (FL)

Next Game

Opponent: Trinity Baptist

Trinity Baptist Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on Friday, December 15

4. Alabama A&M

Current Record: 4-3 | Projected Record: 16-13

4-3 | 16-13 Overall Rank: 230th

230th Strength of Schedule Rank: 238th

238th Last Game: W 62-44 vs South Carolina State

Next Game

Opponent: @ UMKC

@ UMKC Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Friday, December 15

5. Southern

Current Record: 1-7 | Projected Record: 13-15

1-7 | 13-15 Overall Rank: 234th

234th Strength of Schedule Rank: 3rd

3rd Last Game: L 67-37 vs Oregon

Next Game

Opponent: @ Nebraska

@ Nebraska Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17

6. Grambling

Current Record: 4-5 | Projected Record: 16-10

4-5 | 16-10 Overall Rank: 239th

239th Strength of Schedule Rank: 25th

25th Last Game: L 96-64 vs Minnesota

Next Game

Opponent: Nicholls

Nicholls Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20

7. Alcorn State

Current Record: 2-5 | Projected Record: 9-19

2-5 | 9-19 Overall Rank: 284th

284th Strength of Schedule Rank: 24th

24th Last Game: L 84-50 vs North Texas

Next Game

Opponent: @ Louisiana Tech

@ Louisiana Tech Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16

8. Florida A&M

Current Record: 1-7 | Projected Record: 6-23

1-7 | 6-23 Overall Rank: 295th

295th Strength of Schedule Rank: 57th

57th Last Game: L 68-65 vs South Alabama

Next Game

Opponent: @ Detroit Mercy

@ Detroit Mercy Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21

9. Prairie View A&M

Current Record: 3-4 | Projected Record: 5-20

3-4 | 5-20 Overall Rank: 304th

304th Strength of Schedule Rank: 99th

99th Last Game: L 85-41 vs TCU

Next Game

Opponent: @ Rice

@ Rice Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16

10. Mississippi Valley State

Current Record: 1-9 | Projected Record: 6-25

1-9 | 6-25 Overall Rank: 322nd

322nd Strength of Schedule Rank: 35th

35th Last Game: L 84-56 vs Ole Miss

Next Game

Opponent: @ Texas A&M

@ Texas A&M Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19

11. Texas Southern

Current Record: 1-6 | Projected Record: 4-24

1-6 | 4-24 Overall Rank: 326th

326th Strength of Schedule Rank: 20th

20th Last Game: L 89-42 vs Houston

Next Game

Opponent: @ Tulsa

@ Tulsa Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 16

12. Alabama State

Current Record: 0-8 | Projected Record: 0-29

0-8 | 0-29 Overall Rank: 354th

354th Strength of Schedule Rank: 44th

44th Last Game: L 94-37 vs Auburn

Next Game