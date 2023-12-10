Sunday's contest between the Southern Miss Eagles (7-0) and Memphis Tigers (3-6) matching up at Elma Roane Fieldhouse has a projected final score of 68-63 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Eagles, who is listed as a small favorite by our model. The game will start at 3:00 PM ET on December 10.

The Eagles are coming off of a 61-59 victory against Ole Miss in their most recent outing on Saturday.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Southern Miss vs. Memphis Game Info

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Elma Roane Fieldhouse in Memphis, Tennessee

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Southern Miss vs. Memphis Score Prediction

Prediction: Southern Miss 68, Memphis 63

Other Sun Belt Predictions

Southern Miss Schedule Analysis

Against the Ole Miss Rebels, a top 100 team in our computer rankings, the Eagles secured their best win of the season on December 2, a 61-59 home victory.

Southern Miss has tied for the 27th-most Quadrant 2 victories in the country (one).

Against Quadrant 4 opponents, Southern Miss is 5-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 11th-most wins.

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Southern Miss 2023-24 Best Wins

61-59 at home over Ole Miss (No. 61) on December 2

51-33 at home over Samford (No. 183) on November 25

77-60 at home over Akron (No. 263) on November 11

75-53 at home over North Dakota (No. 297) on November 24

91-63 on the road over North Alabama (No. 312) on November 18

Southern Miss Leaders

Domonique Davis: 19.9 PTS, 1.4 STL, 53.1 FG%, 43.5 3PT% (10-for-23)

19.9 PTS, 1.4 STL, 53.1 FG%, 43.5 3PT% (10-for-23) Melyia Grayson: 10.3 PTS, 1.1 BLK, 54.2 FG%

10.3 PTS, 1.1 BLK, 54.2 FG% Brikayla Gray: 7.4 PTS, 52.2 FG%

7.4 PTS, 52.2 FG% Lani Cornfield: 8.9 PTS, 42.9 FG%, 31.3 3PT% (5-for-16)

8.9 PTS, 42.9 FG%, 31.3 3PT% (5-for-16) Morgan Sieper: 8.7 PTS, 45.7 FG%, 48.4 3PT% (15-for-31)

Southern Miss Performance Insights

The Eagles outscore opponents by 20.1 points per game (posting 72 points per game, 104th in college basketball, and allowing 51.9 per outing, 16th in college basketball) and have a +141 scoring differential.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.