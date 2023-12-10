The Ole Miss Rebels (5-0) will face the UCF Knights (4-1) on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at Addition Financial Arena. The game is scheduled to start at 4:00 PM ET and air on ESPN+.

Ole Miss vs. UCF Game Information

Ole Miss Players to Watch

Jaylin Sellers: 19.8 PTS, 6.2 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 0 BLK

19.8 PTS, 6.2 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 0 BLK Ibrahima Diallo: 8 PTS, 6.8 REB, 0.4 AST, 1 STL, 3 BLK

8 PTS, 6.8 REB, 0.4 AST, 1 STL, 3 BLK Darius Johnson: 13.4 PTS, 3.8 REB, 3.2 AST, 2.2 STL, 0 BLK

13.4 PTS, 3.8 REB, 3.2 AST, 2.2 STL, 0 BLK Shemarri Allen: 5.6 PTS, 4 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.8 BLK

5.6 PTS, 4 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.8 BLK Omar Payne: 5.6 PTS, 3.8 REB, 0 AST, 1.4 STL, 1.4 BLK

UCF Players to Watch

Ole Miss vs. UCF Stat Comparison

UCF Rank UCF AVG Ole Miss AVG Ole Miss Rank 141st 77.2 Points Scored 72.2 230th 143rd 69 Points Allowed 67 112th 98th 35.6 Rebounds 30.2 294th 96th 10.4 Off. Rebounds 8.4 238th 244th 6.6 3pt Made 6.4 259th 281st 11.4 Assists 16.6 53rd 222nd 12.6 Turnovers 9.8 49th

