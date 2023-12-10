The Ole Miss Rebels (8-0) will attempt to build on an eight-game winning run when hitting the road against the UCF Knights (6-2) on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at Addition Financial Arena. It airs at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

You can take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the UCF vs. Ole Miss matchup in this article.

Ole Miss vs. UCF Game Info

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Where: Addition Financial Arena in Orlando, Florida

Addition Financial Arena in Orlando, Florida How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Ole Miss vs. UCF Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total UCF Moneyline Ole Miss Moneyline BetMGM UCF (-3.5) 139.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel UCF (-3.5) 138.5 -154 +128 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Ole Miss vs. UCF Betting Trends

Ole Miss has a record of just 2-6-0 against the spread this season.

UCF has covered four times in seven chances against the spread this season.

Knights games have hit the over five out of seven times this season.

Ole Miss Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +8000

+8000 Ole Miss' chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 1.2%.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.