The Ole Miss Rebels (8-0) will look to build on an eight-game winning run when hitting the road against the UCF Knights (6-2) on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at Addition Financial Arena. It airs at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Ole Miss vs. UCF Game Info

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Where: Addition Financial Arena in Orlando, Florida

ESPN+

Ole Miss Stats Insights

The Rebels have shot at a 44.6% rate from the field this season, 5.5 percentage points above the 39.1% shooting opponents of the Knights have averaged.

This season, Ole Miss has a 7-0 record in games the team collectively shoots above 39.1% from the field.

The Knights are the rebounding team in the country, the Rebels rank 257th.

The Rebels put up an average of 73.8 points per game, 6.4 more points than the 67.4 the Knights allow.

When it scores more than 67.4 points, Ole Miss is 8-0.

Ole Miss Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Ole Miss averaged 69.4 points per game at home last season, and 65.8 on the road.

At home, the Rebels gave up 67.5 points per game, 6.3 fewer points than they allowed on the road (73.8).

Ole Miss made more 3-pointers at home (6.6 per game) than on the road (5.4) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (30.8%) than on the road (27.1%).

