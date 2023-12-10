How to Watch Ole Miss vs. UCF on TV or Live Stream - December 10
Published: Dec. 10, 2023 at 9:16 AM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
The Ole Miss Rebels (8-0) will look to build on an eight-game winning run when hitting the road against the UCF Knights (6-2) on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at Addition Financial Arena. It airs at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Ole Miss vs. UCF Game Info
- When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: Addition Financial Arena in Orlando, Florida
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Ole Miss Stats Insights
- The Rebels have shot at a 44.6% rate from the field this season, 5.5 percentage points above the 39.1% shooting opponents of the Knights have averaged.
- This season, Ole Miss has a 7-0 record in games the team collectively shoots above 39.1% from the field.
- The Knights are the rebounding team in the country, the Rebels rank 257th.
- The Rebels put up an average of 73.8 points per game, 6.4 more points than the 67.4 the Knights allow.
- When it scores more than 67.4 points, Ole Miss is 8-0.
Ole Miss Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Ole Miss averaged 69.4 points per game at home last season, and 65.8 on the road.
- At home, the Rebels gave up 67.5 points per game, 6.3 fewer points than they allowed on the road (73.8).
- Ole Miss made more 3-pointers at home (6.6 per game) than on the road (5.4) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (30.8%) than on the road (27.1%).
Ole Miss Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/28/2023
|NC State
|W 72-52
|The Pavilion at Ole Miss
|12/2/2023
|Memphis
|W 80-77
|The Pavilion at Ole Miss
|12/5/2023
|Mount St. Mary's
|W 77-68
|The Pavilion at Ole Miss
|12/10/2023
|@ UCF
|-
|Addition Financial Arena
|12/16/2023
|Cal
|-
|Frost Bank Center
|12/19/2023
|Troy
|-
|The Pavilion at Ole Miss
