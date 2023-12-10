The Ole Miss Rebels (8-0) will look to build on an eight-game winning run when hitting the road against the UCF Knights (6-2) on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at Addition Financial Arena. It airs at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Ole Miss vs. UCF Game Info

  • When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
  • Where: Addition Financial Arena in Orlando, Florida
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other SEC Games

Ole Miss Stats Insights

  • The Rebels have shot at a 44.6% rate from the field this season, 5.5 percentage points above the 39.1% shooting opponents of the Knights have averaged.
  • This season, Ole Miss has a 7-0 record in games the team collectively shoots above 39.1% from the field.
  • The Knights are the rebounding team in the country, the Rebels rank 257th.
  • The Rebels put up an average of 73.8 points per game, 6.4 more points than the 67.4 the Knights allow.
  • When it scores more than 67.4 points, Ole Miss is 8-0.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Ole Miss Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Ole Miss averaged 69.4 points per game at home last season, and 65.8 on the road.
  • At home, the Rebels gave up 67.5 points per game, 6.3 fewer points than they allowed on the road (73.8).
  • Ole Miss made more 3-pointers at home (6.6 per game) than on the road (5.4) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (30.8%) than on the road (27.1%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Ole Miss Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/28/2023 NC State W 72-52 The Pavilion at Ole Miss
12/2/2023 Memphis W 80-77 The Pavilion at Ole Miss
12/5/2023 Mount St. Mary's W 77-68 The Pavilion at Ole Miss
12/10/2023 @ UCF - Addition Financial Arena
12/16/2023 Cal - Frost Bank Center
12/19/2023 Troy - The Pavilion at Ole Miss

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.