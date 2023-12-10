To find out how each NBA team currently measures up to the rest of the league, take a look at our power rankings below.

NBA Power Rankings

1. Boston Celtics

  • Current Record: 16-5 | Projected Record: 77-5
  • Odds to Win Finals: +375
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 3rd
  • Last Game: W 133-123 vs Knicks

Next Game

  • Opponent: Cavaliers
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, December 13
  • TV Channel: NBCS-BOS, BSOH (Watch this game on Fubo)

2. Philadelphia 76ers

  • Current Record: 14-7 | Projected Record: 73-9
  • Odds to Win Finals: +1400
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 5th
  • Last Game: W 125-114 vs Hawks

Next Game

3. Minnesota Timberwolves

  • Current Record: 17-4 | Projected Record: 67-15
  • Odds to Win Finals: +2500
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 27th
  • Last Game: W 127-103 vs Grizzlies

Next Game

4. Oklahoma City Thunder

  • Current Record: 14-7 | Projected Record: 60-22
  • Odds to Win Finals: +4000
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 16th
  • Last Game: W 138-136 vs Warriors

Next Game

5. Houston Rockets

  • Current Record: 10-9 | Projected Record: 59-23
  • Odds to Win Finals: +15000
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 6th
  • Last Game: W 114-106 vs Nuggets

Next Game

  • Opponent: Spurs
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 12
  • TV Channel: Space City Home Network, BSSW (Watch this game on Fubo)

6. Orlando Magic

  • Current Record: 15-7 | Projected Record: 56-26
  • Odds to Win Finals: +15000
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 25th
  • Last Game: W 123-91 vs Pistons

Next Game

7. New York Knicks

  • Current Record: 12-9 | Projected Record: 51-31
  • Odds to Win Finals: +5000
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 19th
  • Last Game: L 133-123 vs Celtics

Next Game

8. Brooklyn Nets

  • Current Record: 12-9 | Projected Record: 51-31
  • Odds to Win Finals: +25000
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 14th
  • Last Game: W 124-97 vs Wizards

Next Game

9. Milwaukee Bucks

  • Current Record: 15-7 | Projected Record: 54-28
  • Odds to Win Finals: +450
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 24th
  • Last Game: L 128-119 vs Pacers

Next Game

10. Denver Nuggets

  • Current Record: 14-9 | Projected Record: 54-28
  • Odds to Win Finals: +400
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 12th
  • Last Game: L 114-106 vs Rockets

Next Game

11. Los Angeles Clippers

  • Current Record: 11-10 | Projected Record: 49-33
  • Odds to Win Finals: +2200
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 26th
  • Last Game: W 117-103 vs Jazz

Next Game

  • Opponent: Trail Blazers
  • Game Time: 10:30 PM ET on Tuesday, December 12
  • TV Channel: BSSC, ROOT Sports NW, ROOT Sports NW+ (Watch this game on Fubo)

12. Los Angeles Lakers

  • Current Record: 14-9 | Projected Record: 51-32
  • Odds to Win Finals: +1600
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 13th
  • Last Game: W 123-109 vs Pacers

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ Mavericks
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, December 13
  • TV Channel: TNT, SportsNet LA

13. Indiana Pacers

  • Current Record: 12-8 | Projected Record: 50-33
  • Odds to Win Finals: +10000
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 20th
  • Last Game: L 123-109 vs Lakers

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ Pistons
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 12
  • TV Channel: BSDETX, BSIN (Watch this game on Fubo)

14. Cleveland Cavaliers

  • Current Record: 13-9 | Projected Record: 49-33
  • Odds to Win Finals: +3500
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 9th
  • Last Game: W 111-99 vs Heat

Next Game

15. Golden State Warriors

  • Current Record: 10-12 | Projected Record: 50-32
  • Odds to Win Finals: +1800
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 2nd
  • Last Game: L 138-136 vs Thunder

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ Suns
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 13
  • TV Channel: TNT

16. Dallas Mavericks

  • Current Record: 13-8 | Projected Record: 48-34
  • Odds to Win Finals: +2500
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 28th
  • Last Game: W 125-112 vs Trail Blazers

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ Grizzlies
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 12
  • TV Channel: NBA TV, BSSE, BSSW (Watch this game on Fubo)

17. Miami Heat

  • Current Record: 12-10 | Projected Record: 44-38
  • Odds to Win Finals: +3500
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 21st
  • Last Game: L 111-99 vs Cavaliers

Next Game

18. Sacramento Kings

  • Current Record: 12-8 | Projected Record: 45-37
  • Odds to Win Finals: +4000
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 7th
  • Last Game: W 114-106 vs Suns

Next Game

19. Atlanta Hawks

  • Current Record: 9-12 | Projected Record: 40-42
  • Odds to Win Finals: +12500
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 4th
  • Last Game: L 125-114 vs 76ers

Next Game

20. Phoenix Suns

  • Current Record: 12-10 | Projected Record: 38-44
  • Odds to Win Finals: +700
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 30th
  • Last Game: L 114-106 vs Kings

Next Game

  • Opponent: Warriors
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 13
  • TV Channel: TNT

21. New Orleans Pelicans

  • Current Record: 12-11 | Projected Record: 37-45
  • Odds to Win Finals: +5000
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 15th
  • Last Game: L 133-89 vs Lakers

Next Game

  • Opponent: Timberwolves
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 12
  • TV Channel: BSNO, BSN (Watch this game on Fubo)

22. Toronto Raptors

  • Current Record: 9-13 | Projected Record: 29-53
  • Odds to Win Finals: +25000
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 10th
  • Last Game: L 119-116 vs Hornets

Next Game

23. Chicago Bulls

  • Current Record: 9-14 | Projected Record: 21-61
  • Odds to Win Finals: +25000
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 17th
  • Last Game: W 121-112 vs Spurs

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ Bucks
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 12
  • TV Channel: BSWI, NBCS-CHI (Watch this game on Fubo)

24. Portland Trail Blazers

  • Current Record: 6-15 | Projected Record: 14-68
  • Odds to Win Finals: +100000
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 23rd
  • Last Game: L 125-112 vs Mavericks

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ Clippers
  • Game Time: 10:30 PM ET on Tuesday, December 12
  • TV Channel: BSSC, ROOT Sports NW, ROOT Sports NW+ (Watch this game on Fubo)

25. Memphis Grizzlies

  • Current Record: 6-15 | Projected Record: 16-66
  • Odds to Win Finals: +15000
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 29th
  • Last Game: L 127-103 vs Timberwolves

Next Game

  • Opponent: Mavericks
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 12
  • TV Channel: NBA TV, BSSE, BSSW (Watch this game on Fubo)

26. Charlotte Hornets

  • Current Record: 7-13 | Projected Record: 15-67
  • Odds to Win Finals: +100000
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 11th
  • Last Game: W 119-116 vs Raptors

Next Game

27. Utah Jazz

  • Current Record: 7-15 | Projected Record: 12-70
  • Odds to Win Finals: +100000
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 22nd
  • Last Game: L 117-103 vs Clippers

Next Game

28. Washington Wizards

  • Current Record: 3-18 | Projected Record: 9-73
  • Odds to Win Finals: +100000
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 8th
  • Last Game: L 124-97 vs Nets

Next Game

29. San Antonio Spurs

  • Current Record: 3-18 | Projected Record: 7-75
  • Odds to Win Finals: +100000
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 1st
  • Last Game: L 121-112 vs Bulls

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ Rockets
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 12
  • TV Channel: Space City Home Network, BSSW (Watch this game on Fubo)

30. Detroit Pistons

  • Current Record: 2-20 | Projected Record: 5-77
  • Odds to Win Finals: +100000
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 18th
  • Last Game: L 123-91 vs Magic

Next Game

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.