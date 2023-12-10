There are plenty of exciting matchups on today's Ligue 1 schedule, including Stade Reims squaring off against OGC Nice.

Information on live coverage of today's Ligue 1 action is included for you.

Watch OGC Nice vs Stade Reims

Stade Reims journeys to face OGC Nice at Allianz Rivera in Nice.

  • Game Time: 7:00 AM ET

Watch Clermont Foot 63 vs Lille OSC

Lille OSC journeys to match up with Clermont Foot 63 at Stade Gabriel Montpied in Clermont-Ferrand.

  • Game Time: 9:00 AM ET

Watch FC Metz vs Stade Brest 29

Stade Brest 29 journeys to play FC Metz at Stade Saint Symphorien in Metz.

  • Game Time: 9:00 AM ET
  • TV Channel: beIN Sports
  • Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Strasbourg vs Le Havre AC

Le Havre AC journeys to match up with Strasbourg at Stade de la Meinau in Strasbourg.

  • Game Time: 9:00 AM ET
  • TV Channel: beIN Sports
  • Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Olympique Lyon vs Toulouse FC

Toulouse FC is on the road to take on Olympique Lyon at Groupama Stadium in Lyon.

  • Game Time: 11:05 AM ET

Watch FC Lorient vs Olympique Marseille

Olympique Marseille makes the trip to face FC Lorient at Stade Yves Allainmat-Le Moustoir in Lorient.

  • Game Time: 2:45 PM ET

