Jimmy Graham was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The New Orleans Saints match up against the Carolina Panthers at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in Week 14. Take a look at Graham's stats on this page.

Graham's season stats include 14 yards on two receptions (7.0 per catch) and two touchdowns. He has been targeted three times.

Jimmy Graham Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice

Reported Injury: Nir- Rest

The Saints have listed two other receiviers on the injury report this week: Rashid Shaheed (DNP/thigh): 33 Rec; 534 Rec Yds; 3 Rec TDs Juwan Johnson (LP/quadricep): 18 Rec; 142 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD



Week 14 Injury Reports

Saints vs. Panthers Game Info

Game Day: December 10, 2023

December 10, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Graham 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 3 2 14 0 2 7.0

Graham Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 3 @Packers 1 1 8 1 Week 5 @Patriots 1 0 0 0 Week 13 Lions 1 1 6 1

