Derek Carr was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The New Orleans Saints have a game against the Carolina Panthers at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in Week 14. If you're looking for Carr's stats, here's everything you need to know about the product.

In terms of season stats, Carr has thrown for 2,761 yards (230.1 per game) and 11 touchdowns, with six picks. He has completed 66.2% of his passes (261-for-394), and has 23 carries for 39 yards.

Derek Carr Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice

Reported Injury: Concussion/rib

Week 14 Injury Reports

Saints vs. Panthers Game Info

Game Day: December 10, 2023

December 10, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Carr 2023 Stats

Pass Comp. Pass Att. Comp. % Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Pass Yards/Att. Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs 261 394 66.2% 2,761 11 6 7.0 23 39 0

Carr Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Pass Comp. Pass Att. Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs Week 1 Titans 23 33 305 1 1 3 4 0 Week 2 @Panthers 21 36 228 0 1 3 -4 0 Week 3 @Packers 13 18 103 1 0 0 0 0 Week 4 Buccaneers 23 37 127 0 0 2 1 0 Week 5 @Patriots 18 26 183 2 0 2 4 0 Week 6 @Texans 32 50 353 1 1 1 2 0 Week 7 Jaguars 33 55 301 1 1 3 14 0 Week 8 @Colts 19 27 310 2 0 1 -1 0 Week 9 Bears 25 34 211 2 0 3 3 0 Week 10 @Vikings 13 18 110 0 0 1 10 0 Week 12 @Falcons 24 38 304 0 1 2 7 0 Week 13 Lions 17 22 226 1 1 2 -1 0

