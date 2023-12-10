Chris Olave did not participate in his most recent practice. The New Orleans Saints' Week 14 contest against the Carolina Panthers starts at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. Trying to find Olave's stats? Here's everything you need to know.

Rep Chris Olave and your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Heading into Week 14, Olave has 68 receptions for 890 yards -- 13.1 yards per catch -- and three receiving touchdowns. Digging deeper into his season stats, he has been targeted on 111 occasions.

Keep an eye on Olave's injury status while you sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and get a 100% deposit match up to $100 with our link!

Chris Olave Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice

Reported Injury: Illness

The Saints have listed three other receiviers on the injury report this week: Jimmy Graham (LP/nir- rest): 2 Rec; 14 Rec Yds; 2 Rec TDs Rashid Shaheed (DNP/thigh): 33 Rec; 534 Rec Yds; 3 Rec TDs Juwan Johnson (LP/quadricep): 18 Rec; 142 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD



Sportsbook Promo Codes

Week 14 Injury Reports

Saints vs. Panthers Game Info

Game Day: December 10, 2023

December 10, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!

Olave 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 111 68 890 285 3 13.1

Olave Game-by-Game

Catch NFL action and see every touchdown with NFL RedZone all season long on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Titans 10 8 112 0 Week 2 @Panthers 11 6 86 0 Week 3 @Packers 11 8 104 0 Week 4 Buccaneers 6 1 4 0 Week 5 @Patriots 5 2 12 1 Week 6 @Texans 10 7 96 0 Week 7 Jaguars 15 7 57 0 Week 8 @Colts 9 5 46 0 Week 9 Bears 8 6 46 1 Week 10 @Vikings 9 6 94 1 Week 12 @Falcons 9 7 114 0 Week 13 Lions 8 5 119 0

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.