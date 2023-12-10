Will Chris Olave Play in Week 14? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Chris Olave did not participate in his most recent practice. The New Orleans Saints' Week 14 contest against the Carolina Panthers starts at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. Trying to find Olave's stats? Here's everything you need to know.
Rep Chris Olave and your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Heading into Week 14, Olave has 68 receptions for 890 yards -- 13.1 yards per catch -- and three receiving touchdowns. Digging deeper into his season stats, he has been targeted on 111 occasions.
Keep an eye on Olave's injury status while you sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and get a 100% deposit match up to $100 with our link!
Chris Olave Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice
- Reported Injury: Illness
- The Saints have listed three other receiviers on the injury report this week:
- Jimmy Graham (LP/nir- rest): 2 Rec; 14 Rec Yds; 2 Rec TDs
- Rashid Shaheed (DNP/thigh): 33 Rec; 534 Rec Yds; 3 Rec TDs
- Juwan Johnson (LP/quadricep): 18 Rec; 142 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Week 14 Injury Reports
- Click Here for Dalton Kincaid
- Click Here for Ray-Ray McCloud
- Click Here for Jimmy Graham
- Click Here for Keenan Allen
- Click Here for D'Onta Foreman
Saints vs. Panthers Game Info
- Game Day: December 10, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!
Olave 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|111
|68
|890
|285
|3
|13.1
Olave Game-by-Game
Catch NFL action and see every touchdown with NFL RedZone all season long on Fubo!
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|Titans
|10
|8
|112
|0
|Week 2
|@Panthers
|11
|6
|86
|0
|Week 3
|@Packers
|11
|8
|104
|0
|Week 4
|Buccaneers
|6
|1
|4
|0
|Week 5
|@Patriots
|5
|2
|12
|1
|Week 6
|@Texans
|10
|7
|96
|0
|Week 7
|Jaguars
|15
|7
|57
|0
|Week 8
|@Colts
|9
|5
|46
|0
|Week 9
|Bears
|8
|6
|46
|1
|Week 10
|@Vikings
|9
|6
|94
|1
|Week 12
|@Falcons
|9
|7
|114
|0
|Week 13
|Lions
|8
|5
|119
|0
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.