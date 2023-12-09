The Northwestern State Demons (1-7) will try to stop a seven-game losing streak when visiting the Southern Miss Golden Eagles (4-4) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Reed Green Coliseum. This matchup is at 3:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Southern Miss vs. Northwestern State Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
  • Where: Reed Green Coliseum in Hattiesburg, Mississippi
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other Sun Belt Games

Southern Miss Stats Insights

  • This season, the Golden Eagles have a 41.8% shooting percentage from the field, which is 5.5% lower than the 47.3% of shots the Demons' opponents have made.
  • Southern Miss is 2-0 when it shoots better than 47.3% from the field.
  • The Golden Eagles are the 171st-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Demons sit at 283rd.
  • The Golden Eagles score 10.5 fewer points per game (69.4) than the Demons give up (79.9).
  • When Southern Miss totals more than 79.9 points, it is 2-0.

Southern Miss Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home last year, Southern Miss scored 8.7 more points per game (78.6) than it did in away games (69.9).
  • At home, the Golden Eagles gave up 9.9 fewer points per game (61.5) than away from home (71.4).
  • In home games, Southern Miss sunk 0.4 fewer treys per game (6.9) than in road games (7.3). However, it sported a higher three-point percentage at home (34.3%) compared to in road games (31%).

Southern Miss Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/22/2023 South Dakota State L 65-54 Reed Green Coliseum
11/25/2023 @ Milwaukee W 90-84 UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena
12/1/2023 @ UAB W 85-82 Bartow Arena
12/9/2023 Northwestern State - Reed Green Coliseum
12/13/2023 @ McNeese - The Legacy Center
12/18/2023 @ Lamar - Montagne Center

