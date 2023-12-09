Saturday's game between the Southern Miss Golden Eagles (4-4) and the Northwestern State Demons (1-7) at Reed Green Coliseum has a good chance to be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 78-68 and heavily favors Southern Miss to take home the win. Game time is at 3:00 PM ET on December 9.

The game has no set line.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Southern Miss vs. Northwestern State Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Saturday, December 9, 2023 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Hattiesburg, Mississippi

Hattiesburg, Mississippi Venue: Reed Green Coliseum

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Southern Miss vs. Northwestern State Score Prediction

Prediction: Southern Miss 78, Northwestern State 68

Spread & Total Prediction for Southern Miss vs. Northwestern State

Computer Predicted Spread: Southern Miss (-10.4)

Southern Miss (-10.4) Computer Predicted Total: 146.6

Southern Miss' record against the spread this season is 2-4-0, and Northwestern State's is 4-3-0. The Golden Eagles are 2-3-0 and the Demons are 5-2-0 in terms of going over the point total.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Southern Miss Performance Insights

The Golden Eagles have a +24 scoring differential, topping opponents by 3.0 points per game. They're putting up 69.4 points per game to rank 290th in college basketball and are giving up 66.4 per contest to rank 76th in college basketball.

The 32.9 rebounds per game Southern Miss averages rank 195th in the country. Its opponents record 32.8 per outing.

Southern Miss makes 6.0 three-pointers per game (291st in college basketball) at a 32.7% rate (207th in college basketball), compared to the 7.6 per outing its opponents make while shooting 31.4% from deep.

The Golden Eagles rank 280th in college basketball by averaging 89.2 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 86th in college basketball, allowing 85.4 points per 100 possessions.

Southern Miss has come out ahead in the turnover battle by 3.6 turnovers per game, committing 11.3 (129th in college basketball play) while forcing 14.9 (45th in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.