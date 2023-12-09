The Seton Hall Pirates (5-3) go up against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights (5-3) at 8:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023. The matchup airs on Fox Sports 1.

Seton Hall vs. Rutgers Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
  • Where: Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey
  • TV: FOX Sports Networks
How to Watch Top 25 Games

Seton Hall Stats Insights

  • This season, the Pirates have a 46.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is 9.4% higher than the 37.3% of shots the Scarlet Knights' opponents have hit.
  • Seton Hall is 5-1 when it shoots higher than 37.3% from the field.
  • The Pirates are the 141st ranked rebounding team in the country, the Scarlet Knights rank 186th.
  • The Pirates average 15.2 more points per game (75.8) than the Scarlet Knights give up (60.6).
  • When Seton Hall puts up more than 60.6 points, it is 5-2.

Rutgers Stats Insights

  • Rutgers has compiled a 3-0 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 42.1% from the field.
  • The Scarlet Knights are the 186th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Pirates sit at 45th.
  • The Scarlet Knights put up only 0.8 fewer points per game (67.3) than the Pirates give up to opponents (68.1).
  • Rutgers has a 5-1 record when giving up fewer than 75.8 points.

Seton Hall Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Seton Hall scored 70.9 points per game last year in home games, which was 5.1 more points than it averaged on the road (65.8).
  • Defensively the Pirates played better at home last season, surrendering 64.3 points per game, compared to 65.9 when playing on the road.
  • In terms of three-point shooting, Seton Hall fared better at home last season, making 6.1 treys per game with a 34.5% three-point percentage, compared to 5.9 threes per game and a 32.2% three-point percentage away from home.

Rutgers Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, Rutgers scored 71.3 points per game last season, seven more than it averaged away (64.3).
  • The Scarlet Knights conceded fewer points at home (57 per game) than on the road (67.9) last season.
  • Rutgers knocked down fewer 3-pointers at home (5.8 per game) than away (6.1) last season. It also had a lower 3-point percentage at home (31.8%) than away (35.3%).

Seton Hall Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/24/2023 Iowa L 85-72 LionTree Arena
11/29/2023 Northeastern W 88-75 Prudential Center
12/5/2023 @ Baylor L 78-60 Ferrell Center
12/9/2023 Rutgers - Prudential Center
12/12/2023 Monmouth - Prudential Center
12/17/2023 Missouri - T-Mobile Center

Rutgers Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/27/2023 Saint Peter's W 71-40 Jersey Mike's Arena
12/2/2023 Illinois L 76-58 Jersey Mike's Arena
12/6/2023 @ Wake Forest L 76-57 Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum
12/9/2023 @ Seton Hall - Prudential Center
12/16/2023 LIU - Jersey Mike's Arena
12/23/2023 Mississippi State - Prudential Center

