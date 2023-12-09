The Tulane Green Wave (4-1) face the Mississippi State Bulldogs (6-0) at 11:30 AM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023. This contest is available on SEC Network.

Mississippi State vs. Tulane Game Information

Mississippi State Players to Watch

  • Kevin Cross: 19.2 PTS, 8.6 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 1.2 BLK
  • Sion James: 15.4 PTS, 4.8 REB, 2 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.8 BLK
  • Kolby King: 14.8 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.6 AST, 2.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Collin Holloway: 10.8 PTS, 2.4 REB, 1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Jaylen Forbes: 12.3 PTS, 1.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.8 STL, 0 BLK

Tulane Players to Watch

Mississippi State vs. Tulane Stat Comparison

Tulane Rank Tulane AVG Mississippi State AVG Mississippi State Rank
29th 86.4 Points Scored 75.8 174th
249th 74 Points Allowed 59.2 12th
334th 28 Rebounds 39.2 25th
358th 5.2 Off. Rebounds 9.7 145th
295th 5.8 3pt Made 8 130th
229th 12.6 Assists 13.7 160th
40th 9.4 Turnovers 13 241st

