Top Player Prop Bets for Lightning vs. Kraken on December 9, 2023
Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds for Nikita Kucherov, Vince Dunn and others in the Tampa Bay Lightning-Seattle Kraken matchup at Climate Pledge Arena on Saturday at 10:00 PM ET.
Lightning vs. Kraken Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSUN, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+
- Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Lightning vs. Kraken Additional Info
NHL Props Today: Tampa Bay Lightning
Nikita Kucherov Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -125)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -200, Under Odds: +150)
Kucherov is one of Tampa Bay's leading contributors (44 total points), having amassed 17 goals and 27 assists.
Kucherov Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Predators
|Dec. 7
|0
|0
|0
|6
|vs. Penguins
|Dec. 6
|1
|1
|2
|3
|vs. Stars
|Dec. 4
|1
|1
|2
|6
|at Stars
|Dec. 2
|0
|1
|1
|6
|vs. Penguins
|Nov. 30
|0
|2
|2
|8
Brayden Point Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -250, Under Odds: +180)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -125)
Brayden Point has 30 points (1.1 per game), scoring 12 goals and adding 18 assists.
Point Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Predators
|Dec. 7
|0
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Penguins
|Dec. 6
|0
|0
|0
|3
|vs. Stars
|Dec. 4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Stars
|Dec. 2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Penguins
|Nov. 30
|0
|0
|0
|4
Victor Hedman Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -139, Under Odds: +105)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -128)
Victor Hedman has five goals and 22 assists for Tampa Bay.
Hedman Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Predators
|Dec. 7
|0
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Penguins
|Dec. 6
|0
|2
|2
|2
|vs. Stars
|Dec. 4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Stars
|Dec. 2
|1
|0
|1
|2
|vs. Penguins
|Nov. 30
|0
|1
|1
|4
NHL Props Today: Seattle Kraken
Vince Dunn Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -149, Under Odds: +110)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -115, Under Odds: -118)
Dunn has scored four goals (0.1 per game) and collected 17 assists (0.6 per game), fueling the Seattle offense with 21 total points (0.8 per game).
Dunn Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Devils
|Dec. 7
|0
|0
|0
|4
|at Canadiens
|Dec. 4
|1
|1
|2
|5
|at Senators
|Dec. 2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Maple Leafs
|Nov. 30
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Blackhawks
|Nov. 28
|0
|0
|0
|2
Oliver Bjorkstrand Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -167, Under Odds: +125)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +130, Under Odds: -175)
Oliver Bjorkstrand has scored 20 total points (0.7 per game) this season. He has seven goals and 13 assists.
Bjorkstrand Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Devils
|Dec. 7
|0
|0
|0
|3
|at Canadiens
|Dec. 4
|0
|0
|0
|6
|at Senators
|Dec. 2
|0
|0
|0
|5
|at Maple Leafs
|Nov. 30
|0
|1
|1
|9
|at Blackhawks
|Nov. 28
|0
|0
|0
|2
