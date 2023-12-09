Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds for Nikita Kucherov, Vince Dunn and others in the Tampa Bay Lightning-Seattle Kraken matchup at Climate Pledge Arena on Saturday at 10:00 PM ET.

Lightning vs. Kraken Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSUN, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+

BSSUN, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+ Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington

Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Lightning vs. Kraken Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Tampa Bay Lightning

Nikita Kucherov Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -125)

1.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -125) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -200, Under Odds: +150)

Kucherov is one of Tampa Bay's leading contributors (44 total points), having amassed 17 goals and 27 assists.

Kucherov Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Predators Dec. 7 0 0 0 6 vs. Penguins Dec. 6 1 1 2 3 vs. Stars Dec. 4 1 1 2 6 at Stars Dec. 2 0 1 1 6 vs. Penguins Nov. 30 0 2 2 8

Brayden Point Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -250, Under Odds: +180)

0.5 (Over Odds: -250, Under Odds: +180) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -125)

Brayden Point has 30 points (1.1 per game), scoring 12 goals and adding 18 assists.

Point Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Predators Dec. 7 0 0 0 2 vs. Penguins Dec. 6 0 0 0 3 vs. Stars Dec. 4 0 0 0 2 at Stars Dec. 2 0 0 0 0 vs. Penguins Nov. 30 0 0 0 4

Victor Hedman Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -139, Under Odds: +105)

0.5 (Over Odds: -139, Under Odds: +105) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -128)

Victor Hedman has five goals and 22 assists for Tampa Bay.

Hedman Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Predators Dec. 7 0 0 0 2 vs. Penguins Dec. 6 0 2 2 2 vs. Stars Dec. 4 0 0 0 2 at Stars Dec. 2 1 0 1 2 vs. Penguins Nov. 30 0 1 1 4

NHL Props Today: Seattle Kraken

Vince Dunn Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -149, Under Odds: +110)

0.5 (Over Odds: -149, Under Odds: +110) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -115, Under Odds: -118)

Dunn has scored four goals (0.1 per game) and collected 17 assists (0.6 per game), fueling the Seattle offense with 21 total points (0.8 per game).

Dunn Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Devils Dec. 7 0 0 0 4 at Canadiens Dec. 4 1 1 2 5 at Senators Dec. 2 0 0 0 2 at Maple Leafs Nov. 30 0 0 0 2 at Blackhawks Nov. 28 0 0 0 2

Oliver Bjorkstrand Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -167, Under Odds: +125)

0.5 (Over Odds: -167, Under Odds: +125) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +130, Under Odds: -175)

Oliver Bjorkstrand has scored 20 total points (0.7 per game) this season. He has seven goals and 13 assists.

Bjorkstrand Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Devils Dec. 7 0 0 0 3 at Canadiens Dec. 4 0 0 0 6 at Senators Dec. 2 0 0 0 5 at Maple Leafs Nov. 30 0 1 1 9 at Blackhawks Nov. 28 0 0 0 2

