How to Watch the Lightning vs. Kraken Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 9
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 3:12 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Having dropped six in a row, the Seattle Kraken welcome in the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday, beginning at 10:00 PM ET.
The Lightning game against the Kraken can be watched on BSSUN, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+, so tune in to take in the action.
Lightning Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSUN, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Lightning vs Kraken Additional Info
Lightning vs. Kraken Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|10/30/2023
|Lightning
|Kraken
|4-3 (F/OT) SEA
Lightning Stats & Trends
- The Lightning have conceded 99 total goals (3.5 per game), ranking 30th in league action in goals against.
- The Lightning's 91 total goals (3.2 per game) rank third in the league.
- Over the past 10 contests, the Lightning are 4-5-1 (65.0% of possible points).
- Defensively, the Lightning have allowed 31 goals (3.1 per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They are scoring at a 2.8 goals-per-game average (28 total) during that time.
Lightning Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Nikita Kucherov
|27
|17
|27
|44
|37
|21
|0%
|Brayden Point
|28
|12
|18
|30
|11
|9
|44.1%
|Victor Hedman
|28
|5
|22
|27
|19
|5
|-
|Steven Stamkos
|26
|10
|16
|26
|15
|5
|51.3%
|Brandon Hagel
|28
|10
|14
|24
|16
|8
|51.9%
Kraken Stats & Trends
- The Kraken concede 3.4 goals per game (91 in total), 27th in the NHL.
- The Kraken have 70 goals this season (2.6 per game), 27th in the NHL.
- In the last 10 games, the Kraken have gone 3-5-2 (55.0% of possible points).
- On the defensive side, the Kraken have allowed 30 goals (3.0 per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They have averaged 2.7 goals per game (27 total) over that time.
Kraken Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Vince Dunn
|27
|4
|17
|21
|15
|12
|-
|Oliver Bjorkstrand
|27
|7
|13
|20
|11
|16
|33.3%
|Eeli Tolvanen
|27
|6
|11
|17
|10
|10
|41.2%
|Jared McCann
|27
|12
|5
|17
|8
|6
|50%
|Jaden Schwartz
|23
|8
|7
|15
|6
|14
|61.4%
