How to Watch Jackson State vs. Houston on TV or Live Stream - December 9
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 9:18 AM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
The No. 3 Houston Cougars (9-0) will try to extend a nine-game winning streak when they host the Jackson State Tigers (2-6) at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Fertitta Center. The game airs on ESPN+.
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Jackson State vs. Houston Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: Fertitta Center in Houston, Texas
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
How to Watch Other SWAC Games
- UAPB vs UConn (12:00 PM ET | December 9)
- Bethune-Cookman vs South Carolina State (2:00 PM ET | December 9)
Jackson State Stats Insights
- The Tigers are shooting 41.1% from the field, 6.8% higher than the 34.3% the Cougars' opponents have shot this season.
- Jackson State has put together a 2-6 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 34.3% from the field.
- The Tigers are the 216th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Cougars sit at fifth.
- The Tigers average 19.8 more points per game (68.9) than the Cougars give up (49.1).
- Jackson State has put together a 2-6 record in games it scores more than 49.1 points.
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
Jackson State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, Jackson State put up 68.9 points per game last season, 0.4 more than it averaged away (68.5).
- The Tigers conceded 68.1 points per game at home last season, and 75.4 away.
- Jackson State made the same number of 3-pointers at home as away (6.3 per game) last season, but it had a lower 3-point percentage at home (31.7%) than on the road (32.1%).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Jackson State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/19/2023
|@ Missouri
|W 73-72
|Mizzou Arena
|11/25/2023
|@ Georgetown
|L 88-81
|Capital One Arena
|11/28/2023
|@ Arkansas State
|W 75-71
|First National Bank Arena
|12/9/2023
|@ Houston
|-
|Fertitta Center
|12/17/2023
|Howard
|-
|Michelob ULTRA Arena
|12/17/2023
|N.C. A&T
|-
|Michelob ULTRA Arena
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.