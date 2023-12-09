The Tampa Bay Lightning's upcoming game versus the Seattle Kraken is scheduled for Saturday at 10:00 PM ET. Will Brandon Hagel find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Will Brandon Hagel score a goal against the Kraken?

Odds to score a goal this game: +220 (Bet $10 to win $22.00 if he scores a goal)

Hagel stats and insights

Hagel has scored in nine of 28 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

In one game versus the Kraken this season, he has taken three shots and scored one goal.

Hagel has picked up four assists on the power play.

He has a 15.4% shooting percentage, attempting 2.3 shots per game.

Kraken defensive stats

The Kraken are 27th in goals allowed, conceding 91 total goals (3.4 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Kraken have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 17.5 hits and 14.3 blocked shots per game.

Hagel recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/7/2023 Predators 1 0 1 17:07 Away L 5-1 12/6/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 19:36 Home W 3-1 12/4/2023 Stars 0 0 0 17:48 Home W 4-0 12/2/2023 Stars 0 0 0 17:47 Away L 8-1 11/30/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 19:50 Home L 4-2 11/28/2023 Coyotes 1 0 1 19:32 Away L 3-1 11/27/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 18:57 Away L 4-1 11/24/2023 Hurricanes 3 1 2 17:26 Away W 8-2 11/22/2023 Jets 1 0 1 20:51 Home L 3-2 OT 11/20/2023 Bruins 2 1 1 21:10 Home W 5-4 OT

Lightning vs. Kraken game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Saturday, December 9, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSUN, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+

BSSUN, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

