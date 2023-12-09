Will Austin Watson Score a Goal Against the Kraken on December 9?
On Saturday at 10:00 PM ET, the Tampa Bay Lightning go head to head against the Seattle Kraken. Is Austin Watson going to score a goal in this game? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a bet on any player props.
Will Austin Watson score a goal against the Kraken?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1000 (Bet $10 to win $100.00 if he scores a goal)
Watson stats and insights
- Watson has scored in one of 15 games this season, and it was just a single goal.
- In one game against the Kraken this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken zero of them.
- Watson has no points on the power play.
- Watson's shooting percentage is 11.1%, and he averages 0.3 shots per game.
Kraken defensive stats
- The Kraken are 27th in goals allowed, giving up 91 total goals (3.4 per game) in the league.
- So far this season, the Kraken have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 17.5 hits and 14.3 blocked shots per game.
Watson recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/7/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|6:48
|Away
|L 5-1
|12/6/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|4:20
|Home
|W 3-1
|12/4/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|8:02
|Home
|W 4-0
|12/2/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|9:33
|Away
|L 8-1
|11/27/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|6:12
|Away
|L 4-1
|11/24/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|4:01
|Away
|W 8-2
|11/22/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|6:38
|Home
|L 3-2 OT
|11/20/2023
|Bruins
|1
|1
|0
|5:22
|Home
|W 5-4 OT
|11/18/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|6:46
|Home
|W 6-4
|11/16/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|7:19
|Away
|W 4-2
Lightning vs. Kraken game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 9, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSUN, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
