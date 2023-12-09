The North Texas Eagles (8-1) hope to continue a six-game home winning stretch when hosting the Alcorn State Braves (2-4) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET.

Alcorn State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: UNT Coliseum in Denton, Texas

UNT Coliseum in Denton, Texas TV: ESPN+

Alcorn State vs. North Texas Scoring Comparison

The Braves score 10.4 fewer points per game (49.2) than the Eagles give up (59.6).

The Eagles put up 77.9 points per game, 12.4 more points than the 65.5 the Braves allow.

North Texas has an 8-0 record when scoring more than 65.5 points.

Alcorn State is 2-2 when giving up fewer than 77.9 points.

The Eagles are making 46.1% of their shots from the field, 7.8% higher than the Braves concede to opponents (38.3%).

The Braves shoot 31.5% from the field, 3.3% lower than the Eagles allow.

Alcorn State Leaders

Nakia Cheatham: 8.8 PTS, 7.7 REB, 1.2 STL, 42.9 FG%, 54.5 3PT% (6-for-11)

8.8 PTS, 7.7 REB, 1.2 STL, 42.9 FG%, 54.5 3PT% (6-for-11) Destiny Brown: 8.5 PTS, 42.9 FG%

8.5 PTS, 42.9 FG% Zy'Nyia White: 9.0 PTS, 1.3 STL, 29.6 FG%

9.0 PTS, 1.3 STL, 29.6 FG% Kiarra Henderson: 4.7 PTS, 1.3 STL, 30.0 FG%

4.7 PTS, 1.3 STL, 30.0 FG% Akyriale Ford: 5.0 PTS, 43.5 FG%

Alcorn State Schedule