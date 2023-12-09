Saturday's contest that pits the North Texas Eagles (8-1) versus the Alcorn State Braves (2-4) at UNT Coliseum should be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 73-51 in favor of North Texas, who is heavy favorites by our model. Game time is at 3:00 PM ET on December 9.

The Braves head into this game following a 78-45 win against Arkansas Baptist on Sunday.

Alcorn State vs. North Texas Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Where: UNT Coliseum in Denton, Texas

How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Alcorn State vs. North Texas Score Prediction

Prediction: North Texas 73, Alcorn State 51

Other SWAC Predictions

Alcorn State Schedule Analysis

Against the Nicholls Colonels on November 30, the Braves registered their best win of the season, a 54-46 home victory.

The Braves have three losses versus Quadrant 1 teams, tied for the seventh-most in the country.

When facing Quadrant 3 teams (according to the RPI), the Eagles are 2-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 30th-most victories.

Alcorn State Leaders

Nakia Cheatham: 8.8 PTS, 7.7 REB, 1.2 STL, 42.9 FG%, 54.5 3PT% (6-for-11)

8.8 PTS, 7.7 REB, 1.2 STL, 42.9 FG%, 54.5 3PT% (6-for-11) Destiny Brown: 8.5 PTS, 42.9 FG%

8.5 PTS, 42.9 FG% Zy'Nyia White: 9.0 PTS, 1.3 STL, 29.6 FG%

9.0 PTS, 1.3 STL, 29.6 FG% Kiarra Henderson: 4.7 PTS, 1.3 STL, 30.0 FG%

4.7 PTS, 1.3 STL, 30.0 FG% Akyriale Ford: 5.0 PTS, 43.5 FG%

Alcorn State Performance Insights

The Braves are being outscored by 16.3 points per game, with a -98 scoring differential overall. They put up 49.2 points per game (353rd in college basketball), and give up 65.5 per contest (208th in college basketball).

