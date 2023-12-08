Mississippi High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Tippah County Today - December 8
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 8:34 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Mark your calendars for the high school basketball action happening in Tippah County, Mississippi today. For a full list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep reading.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Tippah County, Mississippi High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Blue Mountain High School at East Webster High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on December 8
- Location: Maben, MS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
