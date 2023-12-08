Mississippi High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Pontotoc County Today - December 8
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 8:35 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Pontotoc County, Mississippi has high school basketball matchups on the docket today, and information on how to watch them is available here.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Pontotoc County, Mississippi High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Tupelo High School at Pontotoc High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 8
- Location: Pontotoc, MS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Byhalia High School at South Pontotoc High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 8
- Location: Pontotoc, MS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.