Mississippi High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Pearl River County Today - December 8
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 8:34 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Pearl River County, Mississippi High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Pearl River Central High School at Sacred Heart Catholic School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 8
- Location: Hattiesburg, MS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Picayune Memorial High School at West Harrison High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 8
- Location: Gulfport, MS
- Conference: 5A Region 7
- How to Stream: Watch Here
