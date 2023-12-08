If you reside in Marshall County, Mississippi and try to stay on top of all the local high school basketball action, we've got you covered. Below, we offer all the details you need for how to watch the games today.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Marshall County, Mississippi High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Myrtle Attendance Center at Potts Camp High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 8

7:00 PM CT on December 8 Location: Potts Camp, MS

Potts Camp, MS Conference: 2A Region 2

2A Region 2 How to Stream: Watch Here

Byhalia High School at South Pontotoc High School