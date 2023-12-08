Mississippi High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Lauderdale County Today - December 8
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 6:33 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
If you're searching for how to stream high school basketball in Lauderdale County, Mississippi today, we've got what you need here.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Lauderdale County, Mississippi High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Southeast Lauderdale High School at Sumter Central High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on December 8
- Location: Livingston, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
NE Lauderdale High School at Lake High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 8
- Location: Lake, MS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.