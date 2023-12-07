When the Tampa Bay Lightning take on the Nashville Predators on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET, will Tanner Jeannot light the lamp? Below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to know before making any prop bets.

Will Tanner Jeannot score a goal against the Predators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)

Jeannot stats and insights

Jeannot has scored in six of 27 games this season, but only one goal each time.

In one game versus the Predators this season, he has taken one shot, but has not scored a goal.

He has one goal on the power play, and also one assist.

Jeannot averages 1.4 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 15.8%.

Predators defensive stats

On defense, the Predators are conceding 80 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 19th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Predators have one shutout, and they average 21.4 hits and 15.1 blocked shots per game.

Jeannot recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/6/2023 Penguins 1 1 0 10:43 Home W 3-1 12/4/2023 Stars 0 0 0 12:43 Home W 4-0 12/2/2023 Stars 0 0 0 12:54 Away L 8-1 11/30/2023 Penguins 1 1 0 15:00 Home L 4-2 11/28/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 11:31 Away L 3-1 11/27/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 11:58 Away L 4-1 11/24/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 13:57 Away W 8-2 11/22/2023 Jets 0 0 0 13:18 Home L 3-2 OT 11/20/2023 Bruins 1 1 0 15:31 Home W 5-4 OT 11/18/2023 Oilers 1 1 0 11:24 Home W 6-4

Lightning vs. Predators game info

Game Day: Thursday, December 7, 2023

Thursday, December 7, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSUN, BSSO, and ESPN+

BSSUN, BSSO, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

