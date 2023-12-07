There is one matchup on today's Ligue 1 schedule, Strasbourg squaring off against Stade Brest 29.

Coverage of all Ligue 1 action today is available for you, with the information provided below.

Watch even more soccer coverage with Fubo!

How to Watch More Sports Today

Ligue 1 Streaming Live Today

Watch Stade Brest 29 vs Strasbourg

Strasbourg is on the road to take on Stade Brest 29 at Stade Francis-Le Ble in Brest.

Game Time: 2:30 PM ET

2:30 PM ET TV Channel: beIN Sports

beIN Sports Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite: Stade Brest 29 (-120)

Stade Brest 29 (-120) Underdog: Strasbourg (+360)

Strasbourg (+360) Draw: (+260)

(+260) Bet on this match at BetMGM!

Make sure you're following along with soccer action from around the world all year long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.