The Nashville Predators (13-12) have -110 moneyline odds to win when they host a projected close game against the Tampa Bay Lightning (12-10-5), who have -110 moneyline odds, on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET on BSSUN, BSSO, and ESPN+.

Lightning vs. Predators Game Info

When: Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSUN, BSSO, and ESPN+

BSSUN, BSSO, and ESPN+ Where: Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee

Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Lightning vs. Predators Total and Moneyline

See the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup listed on individual sportsbooks.

Lightning vs. Predators Betting Trends

Nashville's games this season have finished above this matchup's total of 6.5 goals 11 times.

The Predators have won 50.0% of their games when they've been a moneyline favorite this season (4-4).

The Lightning have claimed an upset victory in six, or 46.2%, of the 13 games they have played while the underdog this season.

When playing with moneyline odds of -110 or shorter, Nashville has compiled an 8-4 record (winning 66.7% of its games).

Tampa Bay has a record of 6-8 in games when sportsbooks list the team at -110 or longer on the moneyline.

Lightning Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 8-2-0 5-5 5-4-1 6.3 3.50 2.80 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 8-2-0 3.50 2.80 6 18.2% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 5-4-1 6-4 4-6-0 6.5 3.30 3.10 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 5-4-1 3.30 3.10 12 34.3% Record as ML Favorite 3-1 Record as ML Underdog 2-1 Puck Line Covers 5 Puck Line Losses 5 Games Over Total 5 Games Under Total 4 Record as ML Favorite 1-2 Record as ML Underdog 4-2 Puck Line Covers 6 Puck Line Losses 4 Games Over Total 4 Games Under Total 6

