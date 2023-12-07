The Tampa Bay Lightning, Brayden Point included, will face the Nashville Predators on Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET. If you'd like to wager on Point's prop bets, we've got plenty of information to help you.

Brayden Point vs. Predators Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -250)

0.5 points (Over odds: -250) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -105)

Point Season Stats Insights

Point's plus-minus this season, in 20:11 per game on the ice, is -6.

In eight of 27 games this year Point has scored a goal, including two games with multiple goals.

Point has a point in 15 games this season (out of 27), including multiple points eight times.

In 12 of 27 games this year, Point has registered an assist, and in five of those matches recorded two or more.

The implied probability that Point hits the over on his points over/under is 71.4%, based on the odds.

Point has an implied probability of 51.2% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Point Stats vs. the Predators

On defense, the Predators are giving up 80 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 19th in the NHL.

The team's -1 goal differential ranks 15th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Nashville 27 Games 3 30 Points 7 12 Goals 2 18 Assists 5

