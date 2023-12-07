On Thursday at 8:00 PM ET, the Tampa Bay Lightning square off with the Nashville Predators. Is Austin Watson going to find the back of the net in this matchup? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will Austin Watson score a goal against the Predators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1100 (Bet $10 to win $110.00 if he scores a goal)

Watson stats and insights

Watson has scored in one of 14 games this season, and it was just a single goal.

In one game versus the Predators this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted zero of them.

Watson has no points on the power play.

Watson's shooting percentage is 11.1%, and he averages 0.3 shots per game.

Predators defensive stats

The Predators are 19th in goals allowed, conceding 80 total goals (3.2 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Predators have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 21.4 hits and 15.1 blocked shots per game.

Watson recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/6/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 4:20 Home W 3-1 12/4/2023 Stars 0 0 0 8:02 Home W 4-0 12/2/2023 Stars 0 0 0 9:33 Away L 8-1 11/27/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 6:12 Away L 4-1 11/24/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 4:01 Away W 8-2 11/22/2023 Jets 0 0 0 6:38 Home L 3-2 OT 11/20/2023 Bruins 1 1 0 5:22 Home W 5-4 OT 11/18/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 6:46 Home W 6-4 11/16/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 7:19 Away W 4-2 11/11/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 8:55 Home L 4-0

Lightning vs. Predators game info

Game Day: Thursday, December 7, 2023

Thursday, December 7, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSUN, BSSO, and ESPN+

BSSUN, BSSO, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

