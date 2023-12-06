The Tampa Bay Lightning's upcoming contest versus the Pittsburgh Penguins is set for Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Steven Stamkos light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Will Steven Stamkos score a goal against the Penguins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +175 (Bet $10 to win $17.50 if he scores a goal)

Stamkos stats and insights

  • In nine of 24 games this season, Stamkos has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
  • He has scored one goal against the Penguins this season in one game (five shots).
  • On the power play, Stamkos has accumulated four goals and 10 assists.
  • He has a 13.3% shooting percentage, attempting 2.9 shots per game.

Penguins defensive stats

  • The Penguins have conceded 62 goals in total (2.6 per game), the fifth-fewest allowed in the league.
  • So far this season, the Penguins have five shutouts, and they average 14.5 hits and 14 blocked shots per game.

Stamkos recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/4/2023 Stars 1 0 1 18:24 Home W 4-0
12/2/2023 Stars 0 0 0 21:21 Away L 8-1
11/30/2023 Penguins 1 1 0 20:22 Home L 4-2
11/28/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 20:17 Away L 3-1
11/27/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 15:57 Away L 4-1
11/24/2023 Hurricanes 2 1 1 18:05 Away W 8-2
11/22/2023 Jets 1 1 0 17:21 Home L 3-2 OT
11/20/2023 Bruins 2 1 1 20:00 Home W 5-4 OT
11/18/2023 Oilers 2 1 1 13:49 Home W 6-4
11/16/2023 Blackhawks 1 0 1 18:03 Away W 4-2

Lightning vs. Penguins game info

  • Game Day: Wednesday, December 6, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: BSSUN, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

