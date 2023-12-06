Will Steven Stamkos Score a Goal Against the Penguins on December 6?
The Tampa Bay Lightning's upcoming contest versus the Pittsburgh Penguins is set for Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Steven Stamkos light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the stats and insights below.
Will Steven Stamkos score a goal against the Penguins?
Odds to score a goal this game: +175 (Bet $10 to win $17.50 if he scores a goal)
Stamkos stats and insights
- In nine of 24 games this season, Stamkos has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
- He has scored one goal against the Penguins this season in one game (five shots).
- On the power play, Stamkos has accumulated four goals and 10 assists.
- He has a 13.3% shooting percentage, attempting 2.9 shots per game.
Penguins defensive stats
- The Penguins have conceded 62 goals in total (2.6 per game), the fifth-fewest allowed in the league.
- So far this season, the Penguins have five shutouts, and they average 14.5 hits and 14 blocked shots per game.
Stamkos recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/4/2023
|Stars
|1
|0
|1
|18:24
|Home
|W 4-0
|12/2/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|21:21
|Away
|L 8-1
|11/30/2023
|Penguins
|1
|1
|0
|20:22
|Home
|L 4-2
|11/28/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|20:17
|Away
|L 3-1
|11/27/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|15:57
|Away
|L 4-1
|11/24/2023
|Hurricanes
|2
|1
|1
|18:05
|Away
|W 8-2
|11/22/2023
|Jets
|1
|1
|0
|17:21
|Home
|L 3-2 OT
|11/20/2023
|Bruins
|2
|1
|1
|20:00
|Home
|W 5-4 OT
|11/18/2023
|Oilers
|2
|1
|1
|13:49
|Home
|W 6-4
|11/16/2023
|Blackhawks
|1
|0
|1
|18:03
|Away
|W 4-2
Lightning vs. Penguins game info
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 6, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSUN, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
