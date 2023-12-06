Player prop bet options for Sam Reinhart, Joe Pavelski and others are available when the Florida Panthers host the Dallas Stars at Amerant Bank Arena on Wednesday (opening faceoff at 7:00 PM ET).

Panthers vs. Stars Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida

Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Panthers vs. Stars Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Florida Panthers

Sam Reinhart Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -167, Under Odds: +130)

0.5 (Over Odds: -167, Under Odds: +130) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +125, Under Odds: -167)

One of Florida's top contributing offensive players this season is Reinhart, who has 29 points (16 goals, 13 assists) and plays an average of 20:38 per game.

Reinhart Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Islanders Dec. 2 1 0 1 2 at Canadiens Nov. 30 0 1 1 1 at Maple Leafs Nov. 28 0 0 0 2 at Senators Nov. 27 2 0 2 3 vs. Jets Nov. 24 0 0 0 1

Aleksander Barkov Jr. Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -208, Under Odds: +155)

0.5 (Over Odds: -208, Under Odds: +155) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -115, Under Odds: -115)

Aleksander Barkov Jr. has seven goals and 15 assists to total 22 points (0.9 per game).

Barkov Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Islanders Dec. 2 0 0 0 4 at Canadiens Nov. 30 1 1 2 3 at Maple Leafs Nov. 28 0 0 0 2 at Senators Nov. 27 0 3 3 3 vs. Jets Nov. 24 0 0 0 1

Carter Verhaeghe Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -143, Under Odds: +105)

0.5 (Over Odds: -143, Under Odds: +105) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +180, Under Odds: -250)

Carter Verhaeghe has 20 total points for Florida, with 11 goals and nine assists.

Verhaeghe Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Islanders Dec. 2 1 1 2 5 at Canadiens Nov. 30 1 1 2 4 at Maple Leafs Nov. 28 0 0 0 1 at Senators Nov. 27 1 0 1 7 vs. Jets Nov. 24 0 0 0 3

NHL Props Today: Dallas Stars

Joe Pavelski Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -125, Under Odds: -105)

0.5 (Over Odds: -125, Under Odds: -105) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +160, Under Odds: -222)

Pavelski has recorded 11 goals and 13 assists in 23 games for Dallas, good for 24 points.

Pavelski Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Lightning Dec. 4 0 0 0 0 vs. Lightning Dec. 2 1 2 3 4 at Flames Nov. 30 0 1 1 0 at Jets Nov. 28 1 0 1 1 vs. Flames Nov. 24 1 0 1 3

Jason Robertson Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -149, Under Odds: +110)

0.5 (Over Odds: -149, Under Odds: +110) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +140, Under Odds: -189)

Jason Robertson has amassed 22 points this season, with eight goals and 14 assists.

Robertson Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Lightning Dec. 4 0 0 0 3 vs. Lightning Dec. 2 2 0 2 3 at Flames Nov. 30 0 1 1 0 at Jets Nov. 28 0 1 1 0 vs. Flames Nov. 24 1 1 2 2

