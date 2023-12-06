On Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET, the Tampa Bay Lightning go head to head against the Pittsburgh Penguins. Is Mikey Eyssimont going to light the lamp in this contest? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Mikey Eyssimont score a goal against the Penguins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +480 (Bet $10 to win $48.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Eyssimont stats and insights

  • In four of 25 games this season, Eyssimont has scored -- but just one goal each time.
  • He has not scored against the Penguins this season in one game (two shots).
  • Eyssimont has picked up one assist on the power play.
  • He has a 7.5% shooting percentage, attempting 2.0 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Penguins defensive stats

  • The Penguins have given up 62 goals in total (2.6 per game), the fifth-fewest allowed in the league.
  • So far this season, the Penguins have five shutouts, and they average 14.5 hits and 14 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Eyssimont recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/4/2023 Stars 0 0 0 13:24 Home W 4-0
12/2/2023 Stars 0 0 0 11:17 Away L 8-1
11/30/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 14:03 Home L 4-2
11/28/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 13:38 Away L 3-1
11/27/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 14:06 Away L 4-1
11/24/2023 Hurricanes 1 0 1 14:31 Away W 8-2
11/22/2023 Jets 0 0 0 14:44 Home L 3-2 OT
11/20/2023 Bruins 1 0 1 14:55 Home W 5-4 OT
11/18/2023 Oilers 1 0 1 12:57 Home W 6-4
11/16/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 12:43 Away W 4-2

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Lightning vs. Penguins game info

  • Game Day: Wednesday, December 6, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: BSSUN, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.