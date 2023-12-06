How to Watch Marquette vs. Texas on TV or Live Stream - December 6
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 1:18 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The No. 8 Marquette Golden Eagles (6-2) face the No. 12 Texas Longhorns (6-1) at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 on Fox Sports 1.
Marquette vs. Texas Game Info
- When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
Marquette Stats Insights
- The Golden Eagles make 48.2% of their shots from the field this season, which is 8.4 percentage points higher than the Longhorns have allowed to their opponents (39.8%).
- In games Marquette shoots higher than 39.8% from the field, it is 6-2 overall.
- The Golden Eagles are the 307th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Longhorns rank 147th.
- The Golden Eagles score 13.4 more points per game (79.3) than the Longhorns give up (65.9).
- Marquette has a 6-1 record when scoring more than 65.9 points.
Texas Stats Insights
- The Longhorns are shooting 50.4% from the field, 9% higher than the 41.4% the Golden Eagles' opponents have shot this season.
- This season, Texas has a 6-1 record in games the team collectively shoots over 41.4% from the field.
- The Longhorns are the 147th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Golden Eagles sit at 303rd.
- The Longhorns put up an average of 81.3 points per game, 14.3 more points than the 67 the Golden Eagles give up.
- Texas is 5-0 when giving up fewer than 79.3 points.
Marquette Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Offensively Marquette played better when playing at home last year, scoring 83.3 points per game, compared to 79.7 per game when playing on the road.
- In 2022-23, the Golden Eagles ceded 71.1 points per game at home. Away from home, they allowed 73.7.
- Looking at three-pointers, Marquette performed better when playing at home last season, averaging 8.9 treys per game with a 36% three-point percentage, compared to 8.8 threes per game and a 34.8% three-point percentage when playing on the road.
Texas Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, Texas scored 84.8 points per game last season. On the road, it scored 69.4.
- In 2022-23, the Longhorns allowed 4.6 fewer points per game at home (67.4) than on the road (72).
- Texas made more 3-pointers at home (8.1 per game) than away (6.3) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (36.2%) than away (31.8%).
Marquette Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/22/2023
|Purdue
|L 78-75
|SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
|11/28/2023
|Southern
|W 93-56
|Fiserv Forum
|12/2/2023
|@ Wisconsin
|L 75-64
|Kohl Center
|12/6/2023
|Texas
|-
|Fiserv Forum
|12/9/2023
|Notre Dame
|-
|Fiserv Forum
|12/14/2023
|St. Thomas
|-
|Fiserv Forum
Texas Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/20/2023
|UConn
|L 81-71
|Madison Square Garden
|11/26/2023
|Wyoming
|W 86-63
|Moody Center
|11/30/2023
|Texas State
|W 77-58
|Moody Center
|12/6/2023
|@ Marquette
|-
|Fiserv Forum
|12/9/2023
|Houston Christian
|-
|Moody Center
|12/16/2023
|LSU
|-
|Toyota Center
