Should you bet on Luke Glendening to score a goal when the Tampa Bay Lightning and the Pittsburgh Penguins face off on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dissect all the stats you need to know before putting any money down.

Will Luke Glendening score a goal against the Penguins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +850 (Bet $10 to win $85.00 if he scores a goal)

Glendening stats and insights

  • Glendening has scored in four of 26 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • He has not scored versus the Penguins this season in one game (zero shots).
  • Glendening has zero points on the power play.
  • Glendening's shooting percentage is 28.6%, and he averages 0.5 shots per game.

Penguins defensive stats

  • On the defensive side, the Penguins are one of the stingiest units in the NHL, giving up 62 goals in total (2.6 per game) which ranks fifth.
  • So far this season, the Penguins have five shutouts, and they average 14.5 hits and 14.0 blocked shots per game.

Glendening recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/4/2023 Stars 1 1 0 11:05 Home W 4-0
12/2/2023 Stars 0 0 0 12:47 Away L 8-1
11/30/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 7:52 Home L 4-2
11/28/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 9:10 Away L 3-1
11/27/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 11:39 Away L 4-1
11/24/2023 Hurricanes 1 1 0 13:46 Away W 8-2
11/22/2023 Jets 0 0 0 8:29 Home L 3-2 OT
11/20/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 8:18 Home W 5-4 OT
11/18/2023 Oilers 1 1 0 15:52 Home W 6-4
11/16/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 10:16 Away W 4-2

Lightning vs. Penguins game info

  • Game Day: Wednesday, December 6, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: BSSUN, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

